6 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 6, 2017 / 6:00 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6   
Debrecen           0 Ferencvaros          0  
Mezokovesd         0 Videoton FC          2  
Ujpest             1 Vasas Budapest       0  
Saturday, August 5 
Balmazujvarosi     4 Diosgyor             0  
Paks               2 Szombathelyi Haladas 0  
Puskas Akademia FC 0 Honved               2  
   Standings            P W D L F A  Pts 
1  Honved               4 2 2 0 8 4  8   
1  Videoton FC          4 2 2 0 8 4  8   
-------------------------
3  Diosgyor             4 2 1 1 7 6  7   
-------------------------
4  Vasas Budapest       4 2 0 2 3 3  6   
-------------------------
5  Mezokoevesd          4 2 0 2 5 10 6   
6  Ferencvaros          4 1 3 0 8 3  6   
7  Ujpest               4 1 3 0 7 6  6   
8  Balmazujvarosi       4 1 2 1 7 4  5   
9  Paks                 4 1 2 1 7 6  5   
10 Szombathelyi Haladas 4 1 0 3 1 7  3   
-------------------------
11 Debrecen             4 0 2 2 2 4  2   
12 Puskas Akademia FC   4 0 1 3 2 8  1   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round      
3:     Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation

