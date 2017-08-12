FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 12, 2017 / 6:02 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12  
Honved               2 Ujpest             1  
Diosgyor             2 Puskas Akademia FC 2  
Ferencvaros          1 Paks               1  
Szombathelyi Haladas 3 Balmazujvarosi     1  
Vasas Budapest       1 Mezokovesd         1  
Videoton FC          1 Debrecen           0  
   Standings            P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Honved               5 3 2 0 10 5  11  
-------------------------
2  Videoton FC          5 3 2 0 9  4  11  
3  Diosgyor             5 2 2 1 9  8  8   
-------------------------
4  Vasas Budapest       5 2 1 2 4  4  7   
-------------------------
5  Mezokoevesd          5 2 1 2 6  11 7   
6  Ferencvaros          5 1 4 0 9  4  7   
7  Szombathelyi Haladas 5 2 0 3 4  8  6   
8  Paks                 5 1 3 1 8  7  6   
9  Ujpest               5 1 3 1 8  8  6   
10 Balmazujvarosi       5 1 2 2 8  7  5   
-------------------------
11 Debrecen             5 0 2 3 2  5  2   
12 Puskas Akademia FC   5 0 2 3 4  10 2   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation

