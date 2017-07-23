Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 23 Balmazujvarosi 0 Vasas Budapest 1 Puskas Akademia FC 1 Videoton FC 3 Ujpest 2 Ferencvaros 2 Saturday, July 22 Honved 2 Diosgyor 2 Mezokovesd 3 Paks 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Debrecen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Mezokoevesd 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 ------------------------- 2 Honved 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 2 Diosgyor 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 2 Videoton FC 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ------------------------- 5 Szombathelyi Haladas 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 5 Vasas Budapest 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 7 Ujpest 2 0 2 0 4 4 2 8 Ferencvaros 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 9 Paks 2 0 1 1 4 5 1 10 Balmazujvarosi 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 ------------------------- 11 Puskas Akademia FC 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 12 Debrecen 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 11-12: Relegation