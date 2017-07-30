FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 30, 2017 / 5:55 PM / 5 days ago

Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 30      
Ferencvaros          5 Mezokovesd         0  
Vasas Budapest       2 Puskas Akademia FC 0  
Videoton FC          2 Ujpest             2  
Saturday, July 29    
Honved               2 Balmazujvarosi     2  
Paks                 1 Debrecen           1  
Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Diosgyor           3  
   Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1  Diosgyor             3 2 1 0 7 2 7   
-------------------------
2  Vasas Budapest       3 2 0 1 3 2 6   
3  Mezokoevesd          3 2 0 1 5 8 6   
-------------------------
4  Ferencvaros          3 1 2 0 8 3 5   
-------------------------
5  Honved               3 1 2 0 6 4 5   
5  Videoton FC          3 1 2 0 6 4 5   
7  Szombathelyi Haladas 3 1 0 2 1 5 3   
8  Ujpest               3 0 3 0 6 6 3   
9  Paks                 3 0 2 1 5 6 2   
10 Balmazujvarosi       3 0 2 1 3 4 2   
-------------------------
11 Debrecen             3 0 1 2 2 4 1   
12 Puskas Akademia FC   3 0 1 2 2 6 1   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.