Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Oct 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 17 Vasas Budapest 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 12 7 4 1 25 14 25 ------------------------- 2 Ferencvaros 12 6 5 1 26 13 23 3 Debrecen 12 6 3 3 19 9 21 ------------------------- 4 Vasas Budapest 12 6 1 5 18 21 19 ------------------------- 5 Honved 12 5 4 3 20 20 19 6 Paks 12 4 5 3 19 19 17 7 Diosgyor 12 4 3 5 22 22 15 8 Puskas Akademia FC 12 4 3 5 17 19 15 9 Ujpest 12 3 6 3 16 16 15 10 Szombathelyi Haladas 12 3 1 8 10 23 10 ------------------------- 11 Mezokoevesd 12 2 3 7 14 26 9 12 Balmazujvarosi 12 1 4 7 14 18 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 Debrecen v Szombathelyi Haladas (1330) Ferencvaros v Ujpest (1330) Paks v Mezokovesd (1330) Vasas Budapest v Balmazujvarosi (1330) Videoton FC v Puskas Akademia FC (1330) Diosgyor v Honved (1600)