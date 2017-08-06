UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 6 Debrecen 0 Ferencvaros 0 Mezokovesd 0 Videoton FC 2 Ujpest 1 Vasas Budapest 0 Saturday, August 5 Balmazujvarosi 4 Diosgyor 0 Paks 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Puskas Akademia FC 0 Honved 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Honved 4 2 2 0 8 4 8 1 Videoton FC 4 2 2 0 8 4 8 ------------------------- 3 Diosgyor 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 ------------------------- 4 Vasas Budapest 4 2 0 2 3 3 6 ------------------------- 5 Mezokoevesd 4 2 0 2 5 10 6 6 Ferencvaros 4 1 3 0 8 3 6 7 Ujpest 4 1 3 0 7 6 6 8 Balmazujvarosi 4 1 2 1 7 4 5 9 Paks 4 1 2 1 7 6 5 10 Szombathelyi Haladas 4 1 0 3 1 7 3 ------------------------- 11 Debrecen 4 0 2 2 2 4 2 12 Puskas Akademia FC 4 0 1 3 2 8 1 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation