FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK households feel the pinch as budget nears
BUSINESS
UK households feel the pinch as budget nears
Queen Elizabeth and husband celebrate 70 years of marriage
UK
Queen Elizabeth and husband celebrate 70 years of marriage
Mugabe defies demands to quit leadership
Mugabe defies demands to quit leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 18, 2017 / 4:30 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 18
Balmazujvarosi     2 Szombathelyi Haladas 1  
Debrecen           2 Videoton FC          5  
Mezokovesd         3 Vasas Budapest       3  
Paks               0 Ferencvaros          2  
Puskas Akademia FC 1 Diosgyor             0  
Ujpest             2 Honved               1  
   Standings            P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Videoton FC          16 10 5 1  38 18 35  
-------------------------
2  Ferencvaros          16 10 5 1  32 14 35  
3  Debrecen             16 7  4 5  26 19 25  
-------------------------
4  Honved               16 7  4 5  29 27 25  
-------------------------
5  Ujpest               16 5  7 4  21 20 22  
6  Diosgyor             16 6  3 7  28 26 21  
7  Vasas Budapest       16 6  3 7  22 27 21  
8  Paks                 16 5  6 5  24 26 21  
9  Puskas Akademia FC   16 5  4 7  21 25 19  
10 Balmazujvarosi       16 4  4 8  20 24 16  
-------------------------
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 16 3  2 11 13 31 11  
12 Mezokovesd           16 2  5 9  18 35 11  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.