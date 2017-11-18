UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 18 Balmazujvarosi 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Debrecen 2 Videoton FC 5 Mezokovesd 3 Vasas Budapest 3 Paks 0 Ferencvaros 2 Puskas Akademia FC 1 Diosgyor 0 Ujpest 2 Honved 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 16 10 5 1 38 18 35 ------------------------- 2 Ferencvaros 16 10 5 1 32 14 35 3 Debrecen 16 7 4 5 26 19 25 ------------------------- 4 Honved 16 7 4 5 29 27 25 ------------------------- 5 Ujpest 16 5 7 4 21 20 22 6 Diosgyor 16 6 3 7 28 26 21 7 Vasas Budapest 16 6 3 7 22 27 21 8 Paks 16 5 6 5 24 26 21 9 Puskas Akademia FC 16 5 4 7 21 25 19 10 Balmazujvarosi 16 4 4 8 20 24 16 ------------------------- 11 Szombathelyi Haladas 16 3 2 11 13 31 11 12 Mezokovesd 16 2 5 9 18 35 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation