#Tennis News
April 8, 2016 / 6:31 PM / in 19 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 30
Balmazujvarosi       2 Ferencvaros    3  
Honved               1 Vasas Budapest 4  
Diosgyor             2 Videoton FC    3  
Puskas Akademia FC   1 Paks           2  
Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Mezokovesd     2  
Ujpest               1 Debrecen       1  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Videoton FC          11 7 3 1 24 13 24  
-------------------------
2  Ferencvaros          11 6 4 1 25 12 22  
3  Debrecen             11 5 3 3 17 9  18  
-------------------------
4  Vasas Budapest       10 5 1 4 17 16 16  
-------------------------
5  Paks                 11 4 4 3 19 19 16  
6  Honved               11 4 4 3 18 19 16  
7  Puskas Akademia FC   11 4 2 5 16 18 14  
8  Ujpest               11 3 5 3 16 16 14  
9  Diosgyor             11 3 3 5 17 22 12  
10 Szombathelyi Haladas 10 3 1 6 9  20 10  
-------------------------
11 Mezokoevesd          11 2 3 6 14 24 9   
12 Balmazujvarosi       11 1 3 7 13 17 6   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation

