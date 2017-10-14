FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 14, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 6 days ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 14 
Balmazujvarosi       1 Videoton FC    1  
Diosgyor             5 Vasas Budapest 0  
Mezokovesd           0 Debrecen       2  
Puskas Akademia FC   1 Ferencvaros    1  
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Honved         2  
Ujpest               0 Paks           0  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Videoton FC          12 7 4 1 25 14 25  
-------------------------
2  Ferencvaros          12 6 5 1 26 13 23  
3  Debrecen             12 6 3 3 19 9  21  
-------------------------
4  Honved               12 5 4 3 20 20 19  
-------------------------
5  Paks                 12 4 5 3 19 19 17  
6  Vasas Budapest       11 5 1 5 17 21 16  
7  Diosgyor             12 4 3 5 22 22 15  
8  Puskas Akademia FC   12 4 3 5 17 19 15  
9  Ujpest               12 3 6 3 16 16 15  
10 Szombathelyi Haladas 11 3 1 7 10 22 10  
-------------------------
11 Mezokoevesd          12 2 3 7 14 26 9   
12 Balmazujvarosi       12 1 4 7 14 18 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
