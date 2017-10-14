UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Balmazujvarosi 1 Videoton FC 1 Diosgyor 5 Vasas Budapest 0 Mezokovesd 0 Debrecen 2 Puskas Akademia FC 1 Ferencvaros 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Honved 2 Ujpest 0 Paks 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 12 7 4 1 25 14 25 ------------------------- 2 Ferencvaros 12 6 5 1 26 13 23 3 Debrecen 12 6 3 3 19 9 21 ------------------------- 4 Honved 12 5 4 3 20 20 19 ------------------------- 5 Paks 12 4 5 3 19 19 17 6 Vasas Budapest 11 5 1 5 17 21 16 7 Diosgyor 12 4 3 5 22 22 15 8 Puskas Akademia FC 12 4 3 5 17 19 15 9 Ujpest 12 3 6 3 16 16 15 10 Szombathelyi Haladas 11 3 1 7 10 22 10 ------------------------- 11 Mezokoevesd 12 2 3 7 14 26 9 12 Balmazujvarosi 12 1 4 7 14 18 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation