FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 2, 2017 / 4:30 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 2
Debrecen           1 Honved               0  
Ferencvaros        3 Videoton FC          1  
Mezokovesd         0 Diosgyor             0  
Paks               3 Vasas Budapest       1  
Puskas Akademia FC 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 3  
Ujpest             2 Balmazujvarosi       2  
   Standings            P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Videoton FC          18 11 5 2  41 21 38  
-------------------------
2  Ferencvaros          18 11 5 2  36 17 38  
3  Debrecen             18 9  4 5  32 20 31  
-------------------------
4  Ujpest               18 6  8 4  25 23 26  
-------------------------
5  Honved               18 7  4 7  30 30 25  
6  Paks                 18 6  6 6  27 29 24  
7  Diosgyor             18 6  4 8  29 28 22  
8  Vasas Budapest       18 6  3 9  24 35 21  
9  Puskas Akademia FC   18 5  5 8  24 30 20  
10 Balmazujvarosi       18 4  6 8  24 28 18  
-------------------------
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 18 5  2 11 18 33 17  
12 Mezokovesd           18 3  6 9  20 36 15  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.