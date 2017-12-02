UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 2 Debrecen 1 Honved 0 Ferencvaros 3 Videoton FC 1 Mezokovesd 0 Diosgyor 0 Paks 3 Vasas Budapest 1 Puskas Akademia FC 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 Ujpest 2 Balmazujvarosi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 18 11 5 2 41 21 38 ------------------------- 2 Ferencvaros 18 11 5 2 36 17 38 3 Debrecen 18 9 4 5 32 20 31 ------------------------- 4 Ujpest 18 6 8 4 25 23 26 ------------------------- 5 Honved 18 7 4 7 30 30 25 6 Paks 18 6 6 6 27 29 24 7 Diosgyor 18 6 4 8 29 28 22 8 Vasas Budapest 18 6 3 9 24 35 21 9 Puskas Akademia FC 18 5 5 8 24 30 20 10 Balmazujvarosi 18 4 6 8 24 28 18 ------------------------- 11 Szombathelyi Haladas 18 5 2 11 18 33 17 12 Mezokovesd 18 3 6 9 20 36 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation