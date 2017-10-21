UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Debrecen 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Diosgyor 2 Honved 1 Ferencvaros 1 Ujpest 0 Paks 1 Mezokovesd 1 Vasas Budapest 1 Balmazujvarosi 2 Videoton FC 2 Puskas Akademia FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 13 8 4 1 27 14 28 ------------------------- 2 Ferencvaros 13 7 5 1 27 13 26 3 Debrecen 13 6 4 3 20 10 22 ------------------------- 4 Vasas Budapest 13 6 1 6 19 23 19 ------------------------- 5 Honved 13 5 4 4 21 22 19 6 Diosgyor 13 5 3 5 24 23 18 7 Paks 13 4 6 3 20 20 18 8 Puskas Akademia FC 13 4 3 6 17 21 15 9 Ujpest 13 3 6 4 16 17 15 10 Szombathelyi Haladas 13 3 2 8 11 24 11 ------------------------- 11 Balmazujvarosi 13 2 4 7 16 19 10 12 Mezokoevesd 13 2 4 7 15 27 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation