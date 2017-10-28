FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 3:30 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28 
Balmazujvarosi       0 Honved         3  
Debrecen             3 Paks           2  
Mezokovesd           0 Ferencvaros    1  
Puskas Akademia FC   0 Vasas Budapest 0  
Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Diosgyor       3  
Ujpest               2 Videoton FC    2  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Ferencvaros          14 8 5 1 28 13 29  
-------------------------
2  Videoton FC          14 8 5 1 29 16 29  
3  Debrecen             14 7 4 3 23 12 25  
-------------------------
4  Honved               14 6 4 4 24 22 22  
-------------------------
5  Diosgyor             14 6 3 5 27 23 21  
6  Vasas Budapest       14 6 2 6 19 23 20  
7  Paks                 14 4 6 4 22 23 18  
8  Puskas Akademia FC   14 4 4 6 17 21 16  
9  Ujpest               14 3 7 4 18 19 16  
10 Szombathelyi Haladas 14 3 2 9 11 27 11  
-------------------------
11 Balmazujvarosi       14 2 4 8 16 22 10  
12 Mezokoevesd          14 2 4 8 15 28 10  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation

