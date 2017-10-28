UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 28 Balmazujvarosi 0 Honved 3 Debrecen 3 Paks 2 Mezokovesd 0 Ferencvaros 1 Puskas Akademia FC 0 Vasas Budapest 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Diosgyor 3 Ujpest 2 Videoton FC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ferencvaros 14 8 5 1 28 13 29 ------------------------- 2 Videoton FC 14 8 5 1 29 16 29 3 Debrecen 14 7 4 3 23 12 25 ------------------------- 4 Honved 14 6 4 4 24 22 22 ------------------------- 5 Diosgyor 14 6 3 5 27 23 21 6 Vasas Budapest 14 6 2 6 19 23 20 7 Paks 14 4 6 4 22 23 18 8 Puskas Akademia FC 14 4 4 6 17 21 16 9 Ujpest 14 3 7 4 18 19 16 10 Szombathelyi Haladas 14 3 2 9 11 27 11 ------------------------- 11 Balmazujvarosi 14 2 4 8 16 22 10 12 Mezokoevesd 14 2 4 8 15 28 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation