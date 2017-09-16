UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Balmazujvarosi 0 Debrecen 1 Honved 1 Ferencvaros 3 Diosgyor 2 Paks 4 Puskas Akademia FC 1 Mezokovesd 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Ujpest 0 Vasas Budapest 3 Videoton FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 9 6 2 1 20 10 20 ------------------------- 2 Ferencvaros 9 4 4 1 20 10 16 3 Honved 9 4 3 2 16 14 15 ------------------------- 4 Debrecen 9 4 2 3 13 8 14 ------------------------- 5 Puskas Akademia FC 9 4 2 3 15 13 14 6 Vasas Budapest 9 4 1 4 13 15 13 7 Diosgyor 9 3 3 3 15 17 12 8 Paks 9 2 4 3 16 18 10 9 Ujpest 9 2 4 3 11 13 10 10 Szombathelyi Haladas 9 3 0 6 7 18 9 ------------------------- 11 Mezokoevesd 9 2 2 5 10 18 8 12 Balmazujvarosi 9 1 3 5 11 13 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation