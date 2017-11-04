FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
November 4, 2017 / 4:37 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 4 
Honved               4 Puskas Akademia FC 3  
Diosgyor             1 Balmazujvarosi     2  
Ferencvaros          2 Debrecen           1  
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Paks               2  
Vasas Budapest       0 Ujpest             1  
Videoton FC          4 Mezokovesd         0  
   Standings            P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Videoton FC          15 9 5 1  33 16 32  
-------------------------
2  Ferencvaros          15 9 5 1  30 14 32  
3  Debrecen             15 7 4 4  24 14 25  
-------------------------
4  Honved               15 7 4 4  28 25 25  
-------------------------
5  Diosgyor             15 6 3 6  28 25 21  
6  Paks                 15 5 6 4  24 24 21  
7  Vasas Budapest       15 6 2 7  19 24 20  
8  Ujpest               15 4 7 4  19 19 19  
9  Puskas Akademia FC   15 4 4 7  20 25 16  
10 Balmazujvarosi       15 3 4 8  18 23 13  
-------------------------
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 15 3 2 10 12 29 11  
12 Mezokoevesd          15 2 4 9  15 32 10  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
