UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 4 Honved 4 Puskas Akademia FC 3 Diosgyor 1 Balmazujvarosi 2 Ferencvaros 2 Debrecen 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Paks 2 Vasas Budapest 0 Ujpest 1 Videoton FC 4 Mezokovesd 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 15 9 5 1 33 16 32 ------------------------- 2 Ferencvaros 15 9 5 1 30 14 32 3 Debrecen 15 7 4 4 24 14 25 ------------------------- 4 Honved 15 7 4 4 28 25 25 ------------------------- 5 Diosgyor 15 6 3 6 28 25 21 6 Paks 15 5 6 4 24 24 21 7 Vasas Budapest 15 6 2 7 19 24 20 8 Ujpest 15 4 7 4 19 19 19 9 Puskas Akademia FC 15 4 4 7 20 25 16 10 Balmazujvarosi 15 3 4 8 18 23 13 ------------------------- 11 Szombathelyi Haladas 15 3 2 10 12 29 11 12 Mezokoevesd 15 2 4 9 15 32 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation