UPDATE 2-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 12 Honved 2 Ujpest 1 Diosgyor 2 Puskas Akademia FC 2 Ferencvaros 1 Paks 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 Balmazujvarosi 1 Vasas Budapest 1 Mezokovesd 1 Videoton FC 1 Debrecen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Honved 5 3 2 0 10 5 11 ------------------------- 2 Videoton FC 5 3 2 0 9 4 11 3 Diosgyor 5 2 2 1 9 8 8 ------------------------- 4 Vasas Budapest 5 2 1 2 4 4 7 ------------------------- 5 Mezokoevesd 5 2 1 2 6 11 7 6 Ferencvaros 5 1 4 0 9 4 7 7 Szombathelyi Haladas 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 8 Paks 5 1 3 1 8 7 6 9 Ujpest 5 1 3 1 8 8 6 10 Balmazujvarosi 5 1 2 2 8 7 5 ------------------------- 11 Debrecen 5 0 2 3 2 5 2 12 Puskas Akademia FC 5 0 2 3 4 10 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation