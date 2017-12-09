FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 9, 2017 / 4:31 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 9 
Balmazujvarosi       0 Mezokovesd  0  
Honved               1 Paks        0  
Diosgyor             3 Debrecen    2  
Puskas Akademia FC   2 Ujpest      1  
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Videoton FC 0  
Vasas Budapest       0 Ferencvaros 2  
   Standings            P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Ferencvaros          19 12 5 2  38 17 41  
-------------------------
2  Videoton FC          19 11 5 3  41 22 38  
3  Debrecen             19 9  4 6  34 23 31  
-------------------------
4  Honved               19 8  4 7  31 30 28  
-------------------------
5  Ujpest               19 6  8 5  26 25 26  
6  Diosgyor             19 7  4 8  32 30 25  
7  Paks                 19 6  6 7  27 30 24  
8  Puskas Akademia FC   19 6  5 8  26 31 23  
9  Vasas Budapest       19 6  3 10 24 37 21  
10 Szombathelyi Haladas 19 6  2 11 19 33 20  
-------------------------
11 Balmazujvarosi       19 4  7 8  24 28 19  
12 Mezokovesd           19 3  7 9  20 36 16  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation

