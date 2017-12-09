UPDATE 2-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 9 Balmazujvarosi 0 Mezokovesd 0 Honved 1 Paks 0 Diosgyor 3 Debrecen 2 Puskas Akademia FC 2 Ujpest 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Videoton FC 0 Vasas Budapest 0 Ferencvaros 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ferencvaros 19 12 5 2 38 17 41 ------------------------- 2 Videoton FC 19 11 5 3 41 22 38 3 Debrecen 19 9 4 6 34 23 31 ------------------------- 4 Honved 19 8 4 7 31 30 28 ------------------------- 5 Ujpest 19 6 8 5 26 25 26 6 Diosgyor 19 7 4 8 32 30 25 7 Paks 19 6 6 7 27 30 24 8 Puskas Akademia FC 19 6 5 8 26 31 23 9 Vasas Budapest 19 6 3 10 24 37 21 10 Szombathelyi Haladas 19 6 2 11 19 33 20 ------------------------- 11 Balmazujvarosi 19 4 7 8 24 28 19 12 Mezokovesd 19 3 7 9 20 36 16 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation