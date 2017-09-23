UPDATE 3-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 23 Debrecen 3 Puskas Akademia FC 0 Ferencvaros 2 Diosgyor 0 Mezokovesd 2 Ujpest 4 Paks 1 Balmazujvarosi 0 Vasas Budapest 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 aband.32' Videoton FC 1 Honved 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 10 6 3 1 21 11 21 ------------------------- 2 Ferencvaros 10 5 4 1 22 10 19 3 Debrecen 10 5 2 3 16 8 17 ------------------------- 4 Honved 10 4 4 2 17 15 16 ------------------------- 5 Puskas Akademia FC 10 4 2 4 15 16 14 6 Vasas Budapest 9 4 1 4 13 15 13 7 Ujpest 10 3 4 3 15 15 13 8 Paks 10 3 4 3 17 18 13 9 Diosgyor 10 3 3 4 15 19 12 10 Szombathelyi Haladas 9 3 0 6 7 18 9 ------------------------- 11 Mezokoevesd 10 2 2 6 12 22 8 12 Balmazujvarosi 10 1 3 6 11 14 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 23 Vasas Budapest v Szombathelyi Haladas (1600) aband.32'