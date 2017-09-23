FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 23, 2017 / 5:52 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 23
Debrecen       3 Puskas Akademia FC   0           
Ferencvaros    2 Diosgyor             0           
Mezokovesd     2 Ujpest               4           
Paks           1 Balmazujvarosi       0           
Vasas Budapest 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 aband.32' 
Videoton FC    1 Honved               1           
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Videoton FC          10 6 3 1 21 11 21  
-------------------------
2  Ferencvaros          10 5 4 1 22 10 19  
3  Debrecen             10 5 2 3 16 8  17  
-------------------------
4  Honved               10 4 4 2 17 15 16  
-------------------------
5  Puskas Akademia FC   10 4 2 4 15 16 14  
6  Vasas Budapest       9  4 1 4 13 15 13  
7  Ujpest               10 3 4 3 15 15 13  
8  Paks                 10 3 4 3 17 18 13  
9  Diosgyor             10 3 3 4 15 19 12  
10 Szombathelyi Haladas 9  3 0 6 7  18 9   
-------------------------
11 Mezokoevesd          10 2 2 6 12 22 8   
12 Balmazujvarosi       10 1 3 6 11 14 6   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                         
Saturday, September 23
Vasas Budapest       v Szombathelyi Haladas (1600) aband.32'

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.