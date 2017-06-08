FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Benevento reach Serie A for the first time
#World Football
June 8, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Benevento reach Serie A for the first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Little-known Benevento were promoted to Serie A for the first time in their history on Thursday after beating Carpi 1-0 to win a two-leg playoff.

Romanian forward George Puscas, on loan from Inter Milan, scored the winner in the 32nd minute amid delirious scenes at the club's modest 12,000 capacity Ciro Vigorito stadium. The first leg had ended 0-0.

Benevento, from the southern region of Campania, had not even reached Serie B before this season.

They finished the regular season in fifth place before beating Spezia and Perugia in previous playoff rounds. They joined SPAL and Verona who won direct promotion by finishing in the top two. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Rex Gowar)

