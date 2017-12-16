Soccer-Serie B clubs give different versions over alleged brawl

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Italian Serie B clubs Foggia and Venezia offered differing accounts over media reports that the two club presidents were involved in a brawl during Friday’s dramatic match.

Venezia said on Saturday that their president Joe Tacopina had intervened after a director was attacked while Foggia denied a brawl had taken place, saying that “confusion in the stands” led to an “accidental fall.”

The alleged incident took place after hosts Foggia scored twice in the last three minutes to force a 2-2 draw.

Venezia said that, following the equaliser, “our director general Dante Scibilia was unjustifiably attacked by people linked with Foggia and fell down a row of seats.”

“At that point, President Tacopina intervened to defend our director, trying to stop and hold off those people who were attacking him.”

“Scibilia was immediately attended by medical staff and escorted to the dressing room by police. What happened at the Stadio Zaccheria is unacceptable and must be firmly condemned. Venezia FC are ready to take legal action.”

Foggia replied: “Lots of joy, but no brawl. Foggia deny reports of a brawl at the end of the game between Foggia owner Franco Sannella and Venezia President Joe Tacopina.”

Foggia said that ”euphoria at the equaliser created a great deal of confusion in the stands, provoking an accidental fall, but no brawl between the directors of the two clubs.

The clubs said it ”reaffirms the admiration, friendship and fondness for Venezia, their coach, the club and fans.” (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern, editing by Pritha Sarkar)