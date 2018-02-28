Soccer-Juve clinch cup final place with contentious penalty

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Juventus scored from a disputed penalty to beat Atalanta 1-0 on Wednesday and reach the Coppa Italia final for the fourth season in a row.

The ball was chipped into the Atalanta area where Juve midfielder Blaise Matuidi went tumbling to the ground as he and Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini leapt for the ball, although contact looked to be either minimal or non-existent.

Miralem Pjanic ignored the Atalanta protests to convert the penalty in the 75th minute of the semi-final, second leg as Juve completed a 2-0 aggregate win.

Juventus enjoyed a let-off minutes earlier when Atalanta captain Alejandro Gomez was sent clear of their defence, tried to chip the ball past Gianluigi Buffon as the goalkeeper rushed out of his area and saw his effort hit the post from 40 metres.

It was Atalanta’s second cup exit in less than one week after they were knocked out of the Europa League by Borussia Dortmund the previous Thursday.

Juve, winners of the competition for the last three seasons, will meet either AC Milan or Lazio, who play later on Wednesday, in the final. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern Editing by Toby Davis)