UPDATE 1-Soccer-Italian Cup 3rd round results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Italian Cup 3rd Round matches on Sunday 3rd Round Sunday, August 13 Verona - Avellino (II) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) Genoa - Cesena (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Saturday, August 12 Cagliari - Palermo (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-2) Cagliari win 4-2 on penalties. Bari (II) - Cremonese (II) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1) Chievo Verona - Ascoli (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Crotone - Piacenza(III) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Sampdoria - Foggia (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Sassuolo - Spezia (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Udinese - Frosinone (II) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) Benevento - Perugia (II) 0-4 (halftime: 0-1) Brescia (II) - Pescara (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Carpi (II) - Salernitana (II) 3-3 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-3) Carpi win 4-3 on penalties. Pordenone(III) - Lecce(III) 3-2 (halftime: 0-1) SPAL - Renate(III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Bologna - Cittadella (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-3) Friday, August 11 Torino - Trapani(III) 7-1 (halftime: 5-1)