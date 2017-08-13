FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Italian Cup 3rd round results
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 13, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Italian Cup 3rd round results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Italian Cup 3rd Round matches on Sunday 
3rd Round
Sunday, August 13
Verona         - Avellino (II)    3-1 (halftime: 2-0)                                      
Genoa          - Cesena (II)      2-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET                    
Saturday, August 12
Cagliari       - Palermo (II)     1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-2) 
Cagliari win 4-2 on penalties.
Bari (II)      - Cremonese (II)   2-1 (halftime: 2-1)                                      
Chievo Verona  - Ascoli (II)      2-1 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
Crotone        - Piacenza(III)    2-1 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
Sampdoria      - Foggia (II)      3-0 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
Sassuolo       - Spezia (II)      2-0 (halftime: 2-0)                                      
Udinese        - Frosinone (II)   3-2 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
Benevento      - Perugia (II)     0-4 (halftime: 0-1)                                      
Brescia (II)   - Pescara (II)     1-3 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
Carpi (II)     - Salernitana (II) 3-3 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-3) 
Carpi win 4-3 on penalties.
Pordenone(III) - Lecce(III)       3-2 (halftime: 0-1)                                      
SPAL           - Renate(III)      1-0 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
Bologna        - Cittadella (II)  0-3 (halftime: 0-3)                                      
Friday, August 11
Torino         - Trapani(III)     7-1 (halftime: 5-1)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.