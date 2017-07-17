FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
Soccer-Bulgarian defender Hristov joins Fiorentina from Slavia
#World Football
July 17, 2017 / 9:33 AM / 21 days ago

Soccer-Bulgarian defender Hristov joins Fiorentina from Slavia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 17 (Reuters) - Serie A club Fiorentina have signed Bulgaria under-19 international defender Petko Hristov from Slavia Sofia on a five-year deal, both clubs said on Monday.

The 18-year-old, considered to be one of the best young players in the Balkan country, was a key figure in Bulgaria's team at the European U-19 championship in Georgia this month.

"I'm ready for this challenge," Hristov, who was a regular at the seven-times Bulgarian champions Slavia last season, making 30 appearances, said of his move to Italy.

"I'm such a type of footballer who never surrenders."

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last season on 60 points from 38 matches. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)

