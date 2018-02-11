Soccer-Spalletti's Karamoh gamble pays off handsomely

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti’s decision to give 19-year-old Yann Karamoh his first Serie A start paid off handsomely on Sunday as the Frenchman’s winning goal against Bologna ended their two-month winless run.

Karamoh had made only four appearances in Serie A, totalling 58 minutes, since joining on loan from Caen in the close season until he was picked ahead of the more experienced Italy international Antonio Candreva.

He rewarded Spalletti with a stunning long-range effort in the 2-1 win, sparing Inter from setting a club record of nine league matches without a win -- although the shaven-headed Spalletti was not overgenerous in his praise.

“He did well, but he also has lapses and it becomes difficult for us if we lose the possession of the ball,” he said.

“As a lad, he gets discouraged easily, but at other moments he is on fire. Basically, he needs to keep improving and get more experience.”

Spalletti also suggested Marcelo Brozovic could be dropped for sarcastically applauding the crowd who jeered him off when he was substituted.

“The coach and the club have to make sure the rules are respected,” he said.

“I will look at the incident again. He responded to the jeers by applauding, so maybe there’s no controversy. But it’s not the case that I would punish him, it’s that he does not respect the rules.”

Third-placed Inter remained on course to end their six-season absence from the Champions League.

“We needed to reverse the trend after a period of crisis and continue on our way towards the Champions League,” said Spalletti.

“I also have to do better, because if we were doing well before and now we are getting tired, them I‘m the one who has to be closely watched.” (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Toby Davis)