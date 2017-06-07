Soccer-Juventus coach Allegri renews contract until 2020

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has renewed his contract with the Italian champions until 2020, the club said on Wednesday.

The deal comes four days after Juve lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, prompting speculation Allegri might leave the Turin club, who won a sixth straight Serie A title this season.

"Since being appointed manager in the summer of 2014, the Bianconeri have won three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and one Italian Super Cup," Juventus said in a statement.

"Despite defeat in last weekend's Champions League final in Cardiff, Allegri has undeniably transformed the club into a significant player on the continent." (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Ken Ferris)