FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer-Juventus coach Allegri renews contract until 2020
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 7, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Juventus coach Allegri renews contract until 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has renewed his contract with the Italian champions until 2020, the club said on Wednesday.

The deal comes four days after Juve lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, prompting speculation Allegri might leave the Turin club, who won a sixth straight Serie A title this season.

"Since being appointed manager in the summer of 2014, the Bianconeri have won three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and one Italian Super Cup," Juventus said in a statement.

"Despite defeat in last weekend's Champions League final in Cardiff, Allegri has undeniably transformed the club into a significant player on the continent." (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Ken Ferris)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.