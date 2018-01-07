FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Juventus's Matuidi says he was racially abused at Cagliari
Sections
Featured
Despite Brexit, EU eyes bigger budget
brexit
Despite Brexit, EU eyes bigger budget
Jaguar Land Rover warns on UK outlook after record 2017 sales
autos
Jaguar Land Rover warns on UK outlook after record 2017 sales
Hedge funds start 2018 with record $19 billion bet on the euro
market analysis
Hedge funds start 2018 with record $19 billion bet on the euro
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
January 7, 2018 / 1:27 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Juventus's Matuidi says he was racially abused at Cagliari

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi says he was the subject of racial abuse during their 1-0 win at Cagliari on Saturday, days after fellow Serie A side Verona were reprimanded after their supporters directed similar abuse towards the Frenchman.

Verona were handed a fine and a suspended partial stadium ban after supporters racially abused the 30-year-old following his opening goal during Juventus’s 3-1 away win on Dec. 30.

“Today I experienced racism during the match. Weak people try to intimidate with hate. I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples,” Matuidi wrote on his official Facebook account after Saturday’s game.

“Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace.”

Matuidi, who has 62 caps for France, joined Juventus before the start of the current season and has scored twice for the Italian champions. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.