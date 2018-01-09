RPT-Soccer-Uruguay defender Caceres joins Lazio from Hellas Verona

(Repeats story moved at 1400 GMT on Jan 8 to additional subscribers, no change in text.)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Lazio have signed defender Martin Caceres from Hellas Verona on a one-year contract with the option for a renewal, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The Uruguay international, capped 75 times, joined Verona last August after just half a season at English Premier League side Southampton.

The 30-year-old previously spent four years at Juventus and had stints at Spanish top flight clubs Villareal, Barcelona and Sevilla.

Lazio, fourth in the standings with 40 points, two behind third-placed Inter and 11 behind league leaders Napoli, face Chievo Verona on Jan. 21. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Christian Radnedge)