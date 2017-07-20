FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
Italy defender Bonucci signs five-year contract with AC Milan
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 20, 2017 / 1:53 PM / 15 days ago

Italy defender Bonucci signs five-year contract with AC Milan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - AC Milan have completed the signing of centre back Leonardo Bonucci from Italian champions Juventus on a five-year contract, the club said on Thursday (www.acmilan.com).

The Italy international, capped 70 times, joined the Milan-based club for a fee of 42 million euros ($48.3 million) last week subject to a medical.

The 30-year-old spent seven years at Juventus, making a 319 appearances and winning six consecutive Serie A titles.

"From highly respected opponent to a Red and Black pillar: welcome, Leo," his new club said.

$1 = 0.8693 euros Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.