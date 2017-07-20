Italy defender Bonucci signs five-year contract with AC Milan

July 20 (Reuters) - AC Milan have completed the signing of centre back Leonardo Bonucci from Italian champions Juventus on a five-year contract, the club said on Thursday (www.acmilan.com).

The Italy international, capped 70 times, joined the Milan-based club for a fee of 42 million euros ($48.3 million) last week subject to a medical.

The 30-year-old spent seven years at Juventus, making a 319 appearances and winning six consecutive Serie A titles.

"From highly respected opponent to a Red and Black pillar: welcome, Leo," his new club said.