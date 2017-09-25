FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Napoli striker Milik may face knee surgery
September 25, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 24 days ago

Soccer-Napoli striker Milik may face knee surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik faces further tests to assess whether he needs to undergo knee surgery, the Serie A club said on Monday (www.sscnapoli.it).

The 23-year-old Poland international injured his right knee late in Napoli’s 3-2 win at Spal on Saturday.

“The possibility of a surgical solution emerged, an option which will be evaluated today at Villa Stuart,” Napoli said.

The 23-year-old, capped 36 times by his country, suffered a cruciate ligament injury to his left knee last year which sidelined him for four months. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)

