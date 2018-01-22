UPDATE 2-Serie A Results

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Serie A on Sunday (start times are CET) Atalanta (0) 0 Napoli (0) 1 Bologna (1) 3 Benevento (0) 0 Lazio (2) 5 Chievo (1) 1 Hellas Verona (0) 0 Crotone (1) 3 Sampdoria (1) 3 Fiorentina (0) 1 Udinese (1) 1 SPAL (0) 1 Sassuolo (0) 1 Torino (1) 1 Cagliari (1) 1 Milan (2) 2 Internazionale (0) 1 Roma (1) 1 Monday, January 22 fixtures (CET/GMT) Juventus v Genoa (2045/1945) Wednesday, January 24 fixtures (CET/GMT) Lazio v Udinese (1830/1730) Sampdoria v Roma (2045/1945)