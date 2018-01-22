FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 1:30 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Serie A Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Serie A on Sunday (start times are CET)
 Atalanta        (0)  0  Napoli      (0)  1
 Bologna         (1)  3  Benevento   (0)  0
 Lazio           (2)  5  Chievo      (1)  1
 Hellas Verona   (0)  0  Crotone     (1)  3
 Sampdoria       (1)  3  Fiorentina  (0)  1
 Udinese         (1)  1  SPAL        (0)  1
 Sassuolo        (0)  1  Torino      (1)  1
 Cagliari        (1)  1  Milan       (2)  2
 Internazionale  (0)  1  Roma        (1)  1

 Monday, January 22 fixtures
 (CET/GMT)
 Juventus   v  Genoa    (2045/1945)
 Wednesday, January 24 fixtures
 (CET/GMT)
 Lazio      v  Udinese  (1830/1730)
 Sampdoria  v  Roma     (2045/1945)
