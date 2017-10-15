FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A results and standings
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15
Bologna     2 SPAL             1  
Cagliari    2 Genoa            3  
Crotone     2 Torino           2  
Fiorentina  2 Udinese          1  
Inter Milan 3 AC Milan         2  
Sampdoria   3 Atalanta Bergamo 1  
Sassuolo    0 Chievo Verona    0  
Saturday, October 14
AS Roma     0 Napoli           1  
Juventus    1 Lazio            2  
   Standings        P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Napoli           8 8 0 0 26 5  24  
2  Inter Milan      8 7 1 0 17 5  22  
3  Juventus         8 6 1 1 21 7  19  
4  Lazio            8 6 1 1 21 10 19  
-------------------------
5  AS Roma          7 5 0 2 14 5  15  
-------------------------
6  Sampdoria        7 4 2 1 11 9  14  
-------------------------
7  Bologna          8 4 2 2 8  8  14  
-------------------------
8  Torino           8 3 4 1 14 13 13  
9  Chievo Verona    8 3 3 2 9  9  12  
10 AC Milan         8 4 0 4 12 13 12  
11 Fiorentina       8 3 1 4 12 11 10  
12 Atalanta Bergamo 8 2 3 3 13 13 9   
13 Udinese          8 2 0 6 13 15 6   
14 Cagliari         8 2 0 6 6  14 6   
14 Crotone          8 1 3 4 6  14 6   
16 Genoa            8 1 2 5 8  13 5   
17 SPAL             8 1 2 5 7  14 5   
-------------------------
18 Sassuolo         8 1 2 5 4  15 5   
19 Verona           7 0 3 4 3  16 3   
20 Benevento        7 0 0 7 2  18 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Monday, October 16   
Verona               v Benevento (1845)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
