UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Bologna 2 SPAL 1 Cagliari 2 Genoa 3 Crotone 2 Torino 2 Fiorentina 2 Udinese 1 Inter Milan 3 AC Milan 2 Sampdoria 3 Atalanta Bergamo 1 Sassuolo 0 Chievo Verona 0 Saturday, October 14 AS Roma 0 Napoli 1 Juventus 1 Lazio 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Napoli 8 8 0 0 26 5 24 2 Inter Milan 8 7 1 0 17 5 22 3 Juventus 8 6 1 1 21 7 19 4 Lazio 8 6 1 1 21 10 19 ------------------------- 5 AS Roma 7 5 0 2 14 5 15 ------------------------- 6 Sampdoria 7 4 2 1 11 9 14 ------------------------- 7 Bologna 8 4 2 2 8 8 14 ------------------------- 8 Torino 8 3 4 1 14 13 13 9 Chievo Verona 8 3 3 2 9 9 12 10 AC Milan 8 4 0 4 12 13 12 11 Fiorentina 8 3 1 4 12 11 10 12 Atalanta Bergamo 8 2 3 3 13 13 9 13 Udinese 8 2 0 6 13 15 6 14 Cagliari 8 2 0 6 6 14 6 14 Crotone 8 1 3 4 6 14 6 16 Genoa 8 1 2 5 8 13 5 17 SPAL 8 1 2 5 7 14 5 ------------------------- 18 Sassuolo 8 1 2 5 4 15 5 19 Verona 7 0 3 4 3 16 3 20 Benevento 7 0 0 7 2 18 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 16 Verona v Benevento (1845)