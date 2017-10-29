FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A results and standings
#World Football
October 29, 2017 / 1:22 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
Benevento 1 Lazio            5  
Crotone   2 Fiorentina       1  
Napoli    3 Sassuolo         1  
Sampdoria 4 Chievo Verona    1  
SPAL      1 Genoa            0  
Torino    2 Cagliari         1  
Udinese   2 Atalanta Bergamo 1  
Saturday, October 28
AC Milan  0 Juventus         2  
AS Roma   1 Bologna          0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Napoli           11 10 1 0  32 8  31  
2  Juventus         11 9  1 1  33 10 28  
3  Lazio            11 9  1 1  31 12 28  
4  Inter Milan      10 8  2 0  20 7  26  
-------------------------
5  AS Roma          10 8  0 2  17 5  24  
-------------------------
6  Sampdoria        10 6  2 2  22 13 20  
-------------------------
7  Fiorentina       11 5  1 5  19 13 16  
-------------------------
8  AC Milan         11 5  1 5  16 16 16  
9  Torino           11 4  4 3  16 18 16  
10 Atalanta Bergamo 11 4  3 4  18 15 15  
11 Chievo Verona    11 4  3 4  14 19 15  
12 Bologna          11 4  2 5  9  12 14  
13 Udinese          11 4  0 7  18 22 12  
14 Cagliari         11 3  0 8  9  20 9   
15 Crotone          11 2  3 6  8  21 9   
16 SPAL             11 2  2 7  9  19 8   
17 Sassuolo         11 2  2 7  6  19 8   
-------------------------
18 Verona           10 1  3 6  6  22 6   
19 Genoa            11 1  3 7  10 17 6   
20 Benevento        11 0  0 11 4  29 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Monday, October 30   
Verona               v Inter Milan (1945)

