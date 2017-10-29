UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A results and standings

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, October 29 Benevento 1 Lazio 5 Crotone 2 Fiorentina 1 Napoli 3 Sassuolo 1 Sampdoria 4 Chievo Verona 1 SPAL 1 Genoa 0 Torino 2 Cagliari 1 Udinese 2 Atalanta Bergamo 1 Saturday, October 28 AC Milan 0 Juventus 2 AS Roma 1 Bologna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Napoli 11 10 1 0 32 8 31 2 Juventus 11 9 1 1 33 10 28 3 Lazio 11 9 1 1 31 12 28 4 Inter Milan 10 8 2 0 20 7 26 ------------------------- 5 AS Roma 10 8 0 2 17 5 24 ------------------------- 6 Sampdoria 10 6 2 2 22 13 20 ------------------------- 7 Fiorentina 11 5 1 5 19 13 16 ------------------------- 8 AC Milan 11 5 1 5 16 16 16 9 Torino 11 4 4 3 16 18 16 10 Atalanta Bergamo 11 4 3 4 18 15 15 11 Chievo Verona 11 4 3 4 14 19 15 12 Bologna 11 4 2 5 9 12 14 13 Udinese 11 4 0 7 18 22 12 14 Cagliari 11 3 0 8 9 20 9 15 Crotone 11 2 3 6 8 21 9 16 SPAL 11 2 2 7 9 19 8 17 Sassuolo 11 2 2 7 6 19 8 ------------------------- 18 Verona 10 1 3 6 6 22 6 19 Genoa 11 1 3 7 10 17 6 20 Benevento 11 0 0 11 4 29 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 30 Verona v Inter Milan (1945)