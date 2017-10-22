UPDATE 3-Soccer-Serie A results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 AC Milan 0 Genoa 0 Atalanta Bergamo 1 Bologna 0 Benevento 0 Fiorentina 3 Chievo Verona 3 Verona 2 SPAL 0 Sassuolo 1 Lazio 3 Cagliari 0 Torino 0 AS Roma 1 Udinese 2 Juventus 6 Saturday, October 21 Napoli 0 Inter Milan 0 Sampdoria 5 Crotone 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Napoli 9 8 1 0 26 5 25 2 Inter Milan 9 7 2 0 17 5 23 3 Juventus 9 7 1 1 27 9 22 4 Lazio 9 7 1 1 24 10 22 ------------------------- 5 AS Roma 8 6 0 2 15 5 18 ------------------------- 6 Sampdoria 8 5 2 1 16 9 17 ------------------------- 7 Chievo Verona 9 4 3 2 12 11 15 ------------------------- 8 Bologna 9 4 2 3 8 9 14 9 Fiorentina 9 4 1 4 15 11 13 10 Torino 9 3 4 2 14 14 13 11 AC Milan 9 4 1 4 12 13 13 12 Atalanta Bergamo 9 3 3 3 14 13 12 13 Sassuolo 9 2 2 5 5 15 8 14 Genoa 9 1 3 5 8 13 6 15 Udinese 9 2 0 7 15 21 6 16 Cagliari 9 2 0 7 6 17 6 17 Crotone 9 1 3 5 6 19 6 17 Verona 9 1 3 5 6 19 6 ------------------------- 19 SPAL 9 1 2 6 7 15 5 20 Benevento 9 0 0 9 2 22 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation