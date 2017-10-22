FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Serie A results and standings
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 22, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Serie A results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22
AC Milan         0 Genoa       0  
Atalanta Bergamo 1 Bologna     0  
Benevento        0 Fiorentina  3  
Chievo Verona    3 Verona      2  
SPAL             0 Sassuolo    1  
Lazio            3 Cagliari    0  
Torino           0 AS Roma     1  
Udinese          2 Juventus    6  
Saturday, October 21
Napoli           0 Inter Milan 0  
Sampdoria        5 Crotone     0  
   Standings        P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Napoli           9 8 1 0 26 5  25  
2  Inter Milan      9 7 2 0 17 5  23  
3  Juventus         9 7 1 1 27 9  22  
4  Lazio            9 7 1 1 24 10 22  
-------------------------
5  AS Roma          8 6 0 2 15 5  18  
-------------------------
6  Sampdoria        8 5 2 1 16 9  17  
-------------------------
7  Chievo Verona    9 4 3 2 12 11 15  
-------------------------
8  Bologna          9 4 2 3 8  9  14  
9  Fiorentina       9 4 1 4 15 11 13  
10 Torino           9 3 4 2 14 14 13  
11 AC Milan         9 4 1 4 12 13 13  
12 Atalanta Bergamo 9 3 3 3 14 13 12  
13 Sassuolo         9 2 2 5 5  15 8   
14 Genoa            9 1 3 5 8  13 6   
15 Udinese          9 2 0 7 15 21 6   
16 Cagliari         9 2 0 7 6  17 6   
17 Crotone          9 1 3 5 6  19 6   
17 Verona           9 1 3 5 6  19 6   
-------------------------
19 SPAL             9 1 2 6 7  15 5   
20 Benevento        9 0 0 9 2  22 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
19-20: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.