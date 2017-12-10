UPDATE 3-Soccer-Serie A results and standings

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, December 10 AC Milan 2 Bologna 1 Chievo Verona 0 AS Roma 0 Napoli 0 Fiorentina 0 Sassuolo 2 Crotone 1 SPAL 2 Verona 2 Udinese 2 Benevento 0 Saturday, December 9 Cagliari 2 Sampdoria 2 Juventus 0 Inter Milan 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Inter Milan 16 12 4 0 33 10 40 2 Napoli 16 12 3 1 35 10 39 3 Juventus 16 12 2 2 41 14 38 4 AS Roma 15 11 2 2 27 10 35 ------------------------- 5 Lazio 14 10 2 2 35 16 32 ------------------------- 6 Sampdoria 15 8 3 4 30 22 27 ------------------------- 7 AC Milan 16 7 3 6 23 21 24 ------------------------- 8 Fiorentina 16 6 4 6 26 19 22 9 Bologna 16 6 3 7 19 20 21 10 Chievo Verona 16 5 6 5 17 26 21 11 Atalanta Bergamo 15 5 5 5 21 19 20 12 Torino 15 4 8 3 19 21 20 13 Udinese 15 6 0 9 23 24 18 14 Cagliari 16 5 2 9 16 27 17 15 Sassuolo 16 4 2 10 10 28 14 16 Genoa 15 3 4 8 13 20 13 17 Crotone 16 3 3 10 12 32 12 ------------------------- 18 SPAL 16 2 5 9 15 28 11 19 Verona 16 2 4 10 14 32 10 20 Benevento 16 0 1 15 8 38 1 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 11 Genoa v Atalanta Bergamo (1800) Lazio v Torino (2000)