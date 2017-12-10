FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Serie A results and standings
December 10, 2017

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Serie A results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10
AC Milan      2 Bologna     1  
Chievo Verona 0 AS Roma     0  
Napoli        0 Fiorentina  0  
Sassuolo      2 Crotone     1  
SPAL          2 Verona      2  
Udinese       2 Benevento   0  
Saturday, December 9
Cagliari      2 Sampdoria   2  
Juventus      0 Inter Milan 0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Inter Milan      16 12 4 0  33 10 40  
2  Napoli           16 12 3 1  35 10 39  
3  Juventus         16 12 2 2  41 14 38  
4  AS Roma          15 11 2 2  27 10 35  
-------------------------
5  Lazio            14 10 2 2  35 16 32  
-------------------------
6  Sampdoria        15 8  3 4  30 22 27  
-------------------------
7  AC Milan         16 7  3 6  23 21 24  
-------------------------
8  Fiorentina       16 6  4 6  26 19 22  
9  Bologna          16 6  3 7  19 20 21  
10 Chievo Verona    16 5  6 5  17 26 21  
11 Atalanta Bergamo 15 5  5 5  21 19 20  
12 Torino           15 4  8 3  19 21 20  
13 Udinese          15 6  0 9  23 24 18  
14 Cagliari         16 5  2 9  16 27 17  
15 Sassuolo         16 4  2 10 10 28 14  
16 Genoa            15 3  4 8  13 20 13  
17 Crotone          16 3  3 10 12 32 12  
-------------------------
18 SPAL             16 2  5 9  15 28 11  
19 Verona           16 2  4 10 14 32 10  
20 Benevento        16 0  1 15 8  38 1   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Monday, December 11  
Genoa                v Atalanta Bergamo (1800)  
Lazio                v Torino           (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
