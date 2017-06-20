FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer-Sassuolo appoint Bucchi as coach
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 20, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Sassuolo appoint Bucchi as coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Sassuolo have appointed Cristian Bucchi as head coach following the departure of Eusebio di Francesco, the Serie A club said on Tuesday (www.sassuolocalcio.it).

Bucchi, 40, has no previous coaching experience in Serie A and joins Sassuolo having left Italian second-tier club Perugia by mutual agreement after one season in charge.

"Thankful for the job done and the results achieved last season, the club wishes coach Bucchi the best of luck in continuing his career," the Serie B club said in a statement (www.acperugiacalcio.com)

Di Francesco, who led Sassuolo to promotion to Serie A in the 2012-13 season, left to take over as coach of Serie A rivals AS Roma.

Sassuolo finished 12th in the standings last season. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.