Serie A Standings

Mar 4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Napoli 27 22 3 2 62 19 69 2 Juventus 26 22 2 2 63 15 68 3 Roma 27 16 5 6 44 23 53 4 Lazio 27 16 4 7 64 34 52 ........................................... 5 Inter 26 14 9 3 42 21 51 ........................................... 6 Sampdoria 26 13 5 8 46 34 44 ........................................... 7 Milan 26 13 5 8 37 30 44 ........................................... 8 Atalanta 25 10 8 7 37 29 38 9 Torino 26 8 12 6 36 32 36 10 Fiorentina 26 9 8 9 35 32 35 11 Udinese 26 10 3 13 37 38 33 12 Bologna 27 10 3 14 33 39 33 13 Genoa 26 8 6 12 21 27 30 14 Cagliari 26 7 4 15 23 41 25 15 Chievo 26 6 7 13 23 43 25 16 Sassuolo 26 6 5 15 15 46 23 17 SPAL 27 5 8 14 27 49 23 ........................................... 18 Crotone 26 5 6 15 23 47 21 19 Verona 26 5 4 17 24 51 19 20 Benevento 26 3 1 22 18 60 10 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation