March 4, 2018 / 11:30 AM / in a day

Serie A Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar  4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday

                  P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Napoli      27  22   3   2  62  19   69
  2  Juventus    26  22   2   2  63  15   68
  3  Roma        27  16   5   6  44  23   53
  4  Lazio       27  16   4   7  64  34   52
 ...........................................
  5  Inter       26  14   9   3  42  21   51
 ...........................................
  6  Sampdoria   26  13   5   8  46  34   44
 ...........................................
  7  Milan       26  13   5   8  37  30   44
 ...........................................
  8  Atalanta    25  10   8   7  37  29   38
  9  Torino      26   8  12   6  36  32   36
 10  Fiorentina  26   9   8   9  35  32   35
 11  Udinese     26  10   3  13  37  38   33
 12  Bologna     27  10   3  14  33  39   33
 13  Genoa       26   8   6  12  21  27   30
 14  Cagliari    26   7   4  15  23  41   25
 15  Chievo      26   6   7  13  23  43   25
 16  Sassuolo    26   6   5  15  15  46   23
 17  SPAL        27   5   8  14  27  49   23
 ...........................................
 18  Crotone     26   5   6  15  23  47   21
 19  Verona      26   5   4  17  24  51   19
 20  Benevento   26   3   1  22  18  60   10

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League prelim round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18-20:  Relegation
