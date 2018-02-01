UPDATE 2-Coppa Italia Summaries

Feb 1 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Coppa Italia on Wednesday (start times are CET) Semi-finals ................................................................. Milan (0) 0 Yellow card: Borini 21 Subs used: Çalhanoğlu 57 (Locatelli), Cutrone 71 (Bonaventura), André Silva 83 (Kalinić) Lazio (0) 0 Yellow card: Ş. Radu 27 Subs used: Luis Alberto 63 (Felipe Anderson), Nani 76 (Parolo), Lulić 83 (Immobile) Aggregate score: 0-0 Referee: Fabio Maresca .................................................................