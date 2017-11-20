FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Serie A summaries
November 20, 2017 / 9:45 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Serie A summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Monday 
Monday, November 20
Verona           2 Alessio Cerci 12, Martin Caceres 33                       
Bologna          3 Mattia Destro 22, Orji Okwonkwo 74, Godfred Donsah 76     
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 14,938
- - -
Sunday, November 19
Inter Milan      2 Mauro Icardi 51,59                                        
Atalanta Bergamo 0                                                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,177
- - -
Udinese          0                                                           
Red Card: Albano Bizzarri 90+9
Cagliari         1 Joao Pedro 54                                             
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Torino           1 Daniele Baselli 33                                        
Missed penalty: Andrea Belotti 72
Chievo Verona    1 Perparim Hetemaj 14                                       
Red Card: Ivan Radovanovic 88
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Benevento        1 Samuel Armenteros 65                                      
Red Card: Gaetano Letizia 67
Sassuolo         2 Alessandro Matri 57, Federico Peluso 90+4                 
Missed penalty: Domenico Berardi 90+3
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,312
- - -
SPAL             1 Alberto Paloschi 42                                       
Red Card: Marios Oikonomou 90+1
Fiorentina       1 Federico Chiesa 80                                        
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,124
- - -
Sampdoria        3 Duvan Zapata 52, Lucas Torreira 71, Gian Marco Ferrari 79 
Juventus         2 Gonzalo Higuain 90+1pen, Paulo Dybala 90+4                
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,786
- - -
Crotone          0                                                           
Genoa            1 Luca Rigoni 11                                            
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,000
- - -
Saturday, November 18
Napoli           2 Lorenzo Insigne 33, Piotr Zielinski 73                    
AC Milan         1 Alessio Romagnoli 90+1                                    
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 35,000
- - -
AS Roma          2 Diego Perotti 49pen, Radja Nainggolan 53                  
Lazio            1 Ciro Immobile 72pen                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 55,775
- - -

