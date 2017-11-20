Soccer-Serie A summaries

Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Monday Monday, November 20 Verona 2 Alessio Cerci 12, Martin Caceres 33 Bologna 3 Mattia Destro 22, Orji Okwonkwo 74, Godfred Donsah 76 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 14,938 - - - Sunday, November 19 Inter Milan 2 Mauro Icardi 51,59 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,177 - - - Udinese 0 Red Card: Albano Bizzarri 90+9 Cagliari 1 Joao Pedro 54 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,000 - - - Torino 1 Daniele Baselli 33 Missed penalty: Andrea Belotti 72 Chievo Verona 1 Perparim Hetemaj 14 Red Card: Ivan Radovanovic 88 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 12,000 - - - Benevento 1 Samuel Armenteros 65 Red Card: Gaetano Letizia 67 Sassuolo 2 Alessandro Matri 57, Federico Peluso 90+4 Missed penalty: Domenico Berardi 90+3 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,312 - - - SPAL 1 Alberto Paloschi 42 Red Card: Marios Oikonomou 90+1 Fiorentina 1 Federico Chiesa 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,124 - - - Sampdoria 3 Duvan Zapata 52, Lucas Torreira 71, Gian Marco Ferrari 79 Juventus 2 Gonzalo Higuain 90+1pen, Paulo Dybala 90+4 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,786 - - - Crotone 0 Genoa 1 Luca Rigoni 11 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,000 - - - Saturday, November 18 Napoli 2 Lorenzo Insigne 33, Piotr Zielinski 73 AC Milan 1 Alessio Romagnoli 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 35,000 - - - AS Roma 2 Diego Perotti 49pen, Radja Nainggolan 53 Lazio 1 Ciro Immobile 72pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 55,775 - - -