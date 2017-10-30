FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
October 30, 2017 / 9:45 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Serie A summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Monday 
Monday, October 30
Verona           1 Giampaolo Pazzini 59pen                                               
Inter Milan      2 Borja Valero 36, Ivan Perisic 67                                      
Halftime: 0-1;   
- - -
Sunday, October 29
Torino           2 Iago Falque 39, Joel Chukwuma Obi 66                                  
Cagliari         1 Nicolo Barella 30                                                     
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,309
- - -
Napoli           3 Allan 22, Jose Callejon 44, Dries Mertens 54                          
Sassuolo         1 Diego Falcinelli 41                                                   
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 53,609
- - -
Udinese          2 Rodrigo De Paul 45+1pen, Antonin Barak 68                             
Atalanta Bergamo 1 Jasmin Kurtic 29                                                      
Missed penalty: Bryan Cristante 85
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Sampdoria        4 Karol Linetty 20, Lucas Torreira 26,85, Duvan Zapata 44               
Chievo Verona    1 Fabrizio Cacciatore 24                                                
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 17,972
- - -
SPAL             1 Mirko Antenucci 56                                                    
Genoa            0                                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,100
- - -
Crotone          2 Ante Budimir 17, Marcello Trotta 18                                   
Fiorentina       1 Marco Benassi 44                                                      
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 8,906
- - -
Benevento        1 Achraf Lazaar 55                                                      
Lazio            5 Bastos 4, Ciro Immobile 13, Adam Marusic 24, Marco Parolo 76, Nani 86 
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 12,413
- - -
Saturday, October 28
AS Roma          1 Stephan El Shaarawy 33                                                
Bologna          0                                                                       
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 35,000
- - -
AC Milan         0                                                                       
Juventus         2 Gonzalo Higuain 23,63                                                 
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 78,328
- - -


