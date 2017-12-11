FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Serie A summaries
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Markets
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
wider image
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 11, 2017 / 10:00 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Serie A summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Monday 
Monday, December 11
Lazio         1 Luis Alberto 69                                     
Red Card: Ciro Immobile 45+1
Torino        3 Alex Berenguer 54, Tomas Rincon 64, Simone Edera 73 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Sunday, December 10
AC Milan      2 Giacomo Bonaventura 10,76                           
Bologna       1 Simone Verdi 23                                     
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 39,504
- - -
Sassuolo      2 Edoardo Goldaniga 49, Matteo Politano 61            
Missed penalty: Alessandro Matri 89
Crotone       1 Francesco Acerbi 66og                               
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 6,000
- - -
Napoli        0                                                     
Fiorentina    0                                                     
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Udinese       2 Antonin Barak 5, Kevin Lasagna 41                   
Benevento     0                                                     
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,000
- - -
SPAL          2 Alberto Paloschi 86, Mirko Antenucci 88pen          
Verona        2 Alessio Cerci 55pen, Martin Caceres 69              
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,851
- - -
Chievo Verona 0                                                     
AS Roma       0                                                     
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,000
- - -
Saturday, December 9
Juventus      0                                                     
Inter Milan   0                                                     
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,418
- - -
Cagliari      2 Diego Farias 56, Leonardo Pavoletti 60              
Sampdoria     2 Fabio Quagliarella 11,19                            
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 13,424
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.