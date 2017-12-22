FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Serie A summaries
Sections
Featured
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 22, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Serie A summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Friday 
Cagliari      0                                            
Red Card: Joao Pedro 90+3
Fiorentina    1 Khouma Babacar 82                          
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Chievo Verona 2 Roberto Inglese 32, Fabrizio Cacciatore 85 
Bologna       3 Mattia Destro 4,90, Simone Verdi 50        
Red Card: Andrea Poli 81
Halftime: 1-1;
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, December 23
Lazio                v Crotone          (1130)  
Genoa                v Benevento        (1400)  
Napoli               v Sampdoria        (1400)  
Sassuolo             v Inter Milan      (1400)  
SPAL                 v Torino           (1400)  
Udinese              v Verona           (1400)  
AC Milan             v Atalanta Bergamo (1700)  
Juventus             v AS Roma          (1945)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.