UPDATE 1-Soccer-Serie A summaries

Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Friday Cagliari 0 Red Card: Joao Pedro 90+3 Fiorentina 1 Khouma Babacar 82 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Chievo Verona 2 Roberto Inglese 32, Fabrizio Cacciatore 85 Bologna 3 Mattia Destro 4,90, Simone Verdi 50 Red Card: Andrea Poli 81 Halftime: 1-1; - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 23 Lazio v Crotone (1130) Genoa v Benevento (1400) Napoli v Sampdoria (1400) Sassuolo v Inter Milan (1400) SPAL v Torino (1400) Udinese v Verona (1400) AC Milan v Atalanta Bergamo (1700) Juventus v AS Roma (1945)