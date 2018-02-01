FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 9:47 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Coppa Italia Summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb  1 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Coppa Italia on Wednesday (start times are CET)
 Semi-finals
 .................................................................
 Milan                                        (0)    0
      Yellow card: Borini 21
      Subs used: Çalhanoğlu 57 (Locatelli), Cutrone 71
      (Bonaventura), André Silva 83 (Kalinić)
 Lazio                                        (0)    0
      Yellow card: Ş. Radu 27
      Subs used: Luis Alberto 63 (Felipe Anderson), Nani 76
      (Parolo), Lulić 83 (Immobile)
 Aggregate score: 0-0
 Referee: Fabio Maresca
 .................................................................
0 : 0
