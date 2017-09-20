UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A summaries

Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 20 Genoa 1 Diego Laxalt 62 Chievo Verona 1 Perparim Hetemaj 73 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,376 - - - Udinese 2 Rodrigo De Paul 48pen, Kevin Lasagna 75 Torino 3 Andrea Belotti 9, Emil Hallfredsson 30og, Adem Ljajic 67 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,000 - - - Verona 0 Sampdoria 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,690 - - - AC Milan 2 Ricardo Rodriguez 26pen, Franck Kessie 61pen SPAL 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 45,343 - - - Juventus 1 Mario Mandzukic 52 Fiorentina 0 Red Card: Milan Badelj 66 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,652 - - - Lazio 1 Stefan de Vrij 29 Napoli 4 Kalidou Koulibaly 54, Jose Callejon 56, Dries Mertens 59, Jorginho 90+2pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 35,000 - - - Atalanta Bergamo 5 Andrea Petagna 5, Mattia Caldara 25, Josip Ilicic 38, Alejandro Gomez 63,74pen Crotone 1 Marco Tumminello 70 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 16,378 - - - Cagliari 0 Sassuolo 1 Alessandro Matri 60pen Missed penalty: Alessandro Matri 31 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,000 - - - Benevento 0 AS Roma 4 Edin Dzeko 22,52, Fabio Lucioni 35og, Lorenzo Venuti 74og Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 14,839 - - - Tuesday, September 19 Bologna 1 Simone Verdi 32 Inter Milan 1 Mauro Icardi 77pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 26,067 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 23 AS Roma v Udinese (1300) SPAL v Napoli (1600) Juventus v Torino (1845) Sunday, September 24 Sampdoria v AC Milan (1030) Cagliari v Chievo Verona (1300) Crotone v Benevento (1300) Verona v Lazio (1300) Inter Milan v Genoa (1300) Sassuolo v Bologna (1600) Fiorentina v Atalanta Bergamo (1845)