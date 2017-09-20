FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A summaries
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 20, 2017 / 5:55 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A summaries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, September 20
Genoa            1 Diego Laxalt 62                                                                
Chievo Verona    1 Perparim Hetemaj 73                                                            
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,376
- - -
Udinese          2 Rodrigo De Paul 48pen, Kevin Lasagna 75                                        
Torino           3 Andrea Belotti 9, Emil Hallfredsson 30og, Adem Ljajic 67                       
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Verona           0                                                                                
Sampdoria        0                                                                                
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,690
- - -
AC Milan         2 Ricardo Rodriguez 26pen, Franck Kessie 61pen                                   
SPAL             0                                                                                
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 45,343
- - -
Juventus         1 Mario Mandzukic 52                                                             
Fiorentina       0                                                                                
Red Card: Milan Badelj 66
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,652
- - -
Lazio            1 Stefan de Vrij 29                                                              
Napoli           4 Kalidou Koulibaly 54, Jose Callejon 56, Dries Mertens 59, Jorginho 90+2pen     
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Atalanta Bergamo 5 Andrea Petagna 5, Mattia Caldara 25, Josip Ilicic 38, Alejandro Gomez 63,74pen 
Crotone          1 Marco Tumminello 70                                                            
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 16,378
- - -
Cagliari         0                                                                                
Sassuolo         1 Alessandro Matri 60pen                                                         
Missed penalty: Alessandro Matri 31
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Benevento        0                                                                                
AS Roma          4 Edin Dzeko 22,52, Fabio Lucioni 35og, Lorenzo Venuti 74og                      
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 14,839
- - -
Tuesday, September 19
Bologna          1 Simone Verdi 32                                                                
Inter Milan      1 Mauro Icardi 77pen                                                             
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 26,067
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, September 23
AS Roma              v Udinese          (1300)  
SPAL                 v Napoli           (1600)  
Juventus             v Torino           (1845)  
Sunday, September 24 
Sampdoria            v AC Milan         (1030)  
Cagliari             v Chievo Verona    (1300)  
Crotone              v Benevento        (1300)  
Verona               v Lazio            (1300)  
Inter Milan          v Genoa            (1300)  
Sassuolo             v Bologna          (1600)  
Fiorentina           v Atalanta Bergamo (1845)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.