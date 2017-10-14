FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A summaries
#World Football
October 14, 2017 / 5:56 PM / in 7 days

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Saturday 
AS Roma  0                        
Napoli   1 Lorenzo Insigne 20     
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 37,914
- - -
Juventus 1 Douglas Costa 23       
Missed penalty: Paulo Dybala 90+7
Lazio    2 Ciro Immobile 47,54pen 
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 40,554
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, October 15   
Fiorentina           v Udinese          (1030)  
Bologna              v SPAL             (1300)  
Cagliari             v Genoa            (1300)  
Crotone              v Torino           (1300)  
Sampdoria            v Atalanta Bergamo (1300)  
Sassuolo             v Chievo Verona    (1300)  
Inter Milan          v AC Milan         (1845)  
Monday, October 16   
Verona               v Benevento        (1845)

