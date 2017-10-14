UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A summaries

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Saturday AS Roma 0 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 20 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 37,914 - - - Juventus 1 Douglas Costa 23 Missed penalty: Paulo Dybala 90+7 Lazio 2 Ciro Immobile 47,54pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 40,554 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Fiorentina v Udinese (1030) Bologna v SPAL (1300) Cagliari v Genoa (1300) Crotone v Torino (1300) Sampdoria v Atalanta Bergamo (1300) Sassuolo v Chievo Verona (1300) Inter Milan v AC Milan (1845) Monday, October 16 Verona v Benevento (1845)