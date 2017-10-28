FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A summaries
#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 5:55 PM / in 13 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Saturday 
AS Roma  1 Stephan El Shaarawy 33 
Bologna  0                        
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 35,000
- - -
AC Milan 0                        
Juventus 2 Gonzalo Higuain 23,63  
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 78,328
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, October 29   
Benevento            v Lazio            (1130)  
Crotone              v Fiorentina       (1400)  
Napoli               v Sassuolo         (1400)  
Sampdoria            v Chievo Verona    (1400)  
SPAL                 v Genoa            (1400)  
Udinese              v Atalanta Bergamo (1400)  
Torino               v Cagliari         (1945)  
Monday, October 30   
Verona               v Inter Milan      (1945)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
