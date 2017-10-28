UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A summaries

Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Saturday AS Roma 1 Stephan El Shaarawy 33 Bologna 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 35,000 - - - AC Milan 0 Juventus 2 Gonzalo Higuain 23,63 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 78,328 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 29 Benevento v Lazio (1130) Crotone v Fiorentina (1400) Napoli v Sassuolo (1400) Sampdoria v Chievo Verona (1400) SPAL v Genoa (1400) Udinese v Atalanta Bergamo (1400) Torino v Cagliari (1945) Monday, October 30 Verona v Inter Milan (1945)