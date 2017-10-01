UPDATE 3-Soccer-Serie A summaries

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Atalanta Bergamo 2 Mattia Caldara 31, Bryan Cristante 67 Juventus 2 Federico Bernardeschi 21, Gonzalo Higuain 24 Missed penalty: Paulo Dybala 84 Halftime: 1-2; - - - AC Milan 0 Red Card: Hakan Calhanoglu 80 AS Roma 2 Edin Dzeko 72, Alessandro Florenzi 77 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 61,698 - - - SPAL 1 Alberto Paloschi 39 Crotone 1 Simy 59 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,187 - - - Torino 2 Iago Falque 31, M'Baye Niang 44 Verona 2 Moise Kean 89, Giampaolo Pazzini 90+2pen Red Card: Bruno Zuculini 90+7 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 15,000 - - - Chievo Verona 2 Lucas Nahuel Castro 25,46 Fiorentina 1 Giovanni Simeone 6 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,000 - - - Benevento 1 Marco D'Alessandro 42 Inter Milan 2 Marcelo Brozovic 19,22 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 16,274 - - - Lazio 6 Luis Alberto 45+1,57, Stefan de Vrij 56, Marco Parolo 64,69, Ciro Immobile 81pen Sassuolo 1 Domenico Berardi 27pen Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,000 - - - Napoli 3 Marek Hamsik 4, Dries Mertens 40pen, Kalidou Koulibaly 47 Cagliari 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 42,813 - - - Saturday, September 30 Genoa 0 Bologna 1 Rodrigo Palacio 73 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,154 - - - Udinese 4 Rodrigo De Paul 27pen, Maxi Lopez 66pen,85, Seko Fofana 90+5pen Sampdoria 0 Red Card: Edgar Barreto 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,000 - - -