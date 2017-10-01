FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Serie A summaries
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 12:24 PM / in 18 days

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Serie A summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1
Atalanta Bergamo 2 Mattia Caldara 31, Bryan Cristante 67                                            
Juventus         2 Federico Bernardeschi 21, Gonzalo Higuain 24                                     
Missed penalty: Paulo Dybala 84
Halftime: 1-2;   
- - -
AC Milan         0                                                                                  
Red Card: Hakan Calhanoglu 80
AS Roma          2 Edin Dzeko 72, Alessandro Florenzi 77                                            
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 61,698
- - -
SPAL             1 Alberto Paloschi 39                                                              
Crotone          1 Simy 59                                                                          
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,187
- - -
Torino           2 Iago Falque 31, M'Baye Niang 44                                                  
Verona           2 Moise Kean 89, Giampaolo Pazzini 90+2pen                                         
Red Card: Bruno Zuculini 90+7
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Chievo Verona    2 Lucas Nahuel Castro 25,46                                                        
Fiorentina       1 Giovanni Simeone 6                                                               
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,000
- - -
Benevento        1 Marco D'Alessandro 42                                                            
Inter Milan      2 Marcelo Brozovic 19,22                                                           
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 16,274
- - -
Lazio            6 Luis Alberto 45+1,57, Stefan de Vrij 56, Marco Parolo 64,69, Ciro Immobile 81pen 
Sassuolo         1 Domenico Berardi 27pen                                                           
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Napoli           3 Marek Hamsik 4, Dries Mertens 40pen, Kalidou Koulibaly 47                        
Cagliari         0                                                                                  
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 42,813
- - -
Saturday, September 30
Genoa            0                                                                                  
Bologna          1 Rodrigo Palacio 73                                                               
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,154
- - -
Udinese          4 Rodrigo De Paul 27pen, Maxi Lopez 66pen,85, Seko Fofana 90+5pen                  
Sampdoria        0                                                                                  
Red Card: Edgar Barreto 40
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,000
- - -

