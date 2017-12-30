FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Soccer-Serie A summaries
#World Football
December 30, 2017 / 1:29 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Serie A summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 30
Verona           1 Martin Caceres 59                      
Juventus         3 Blaise Matuidi 6, Paulo Dybala 72,77   
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 29,215
- - -
Inter Milan      0                                        
Lazio            0                                        
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 61,852
- - -
AS Roma          1 Lorenzo Pellegrini 31                  
Sassuolo         1 Simone Missiroli 78                    
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 37,157
- - -
Benevento        1 Massimo Coda 64                        
Chievo Verona    0                                        
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,200
- - -
Sampdoria        2 Fabio Quagliarella 90+2pen,90+4        
SPAL             0                                        
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,583
- - -
Bologna          1 Danilo 27og                            
Udinese          2 Silvan Widmer 37, Kevin Lasagna 48     
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,954
- - -
Torino           0                                        
Genoa            0                                        
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Atalanta Bergamo 1 Alejandro Gomez 90+2                   
Cagliari         2 Leonardo Pavoletti 6, Simone Padoin 23 
Red Card: Senna Miangue 90+5
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 17,755
- - -
Fiorentina       1 Giovanni Simeone 71                    
AC Milan         1 Hakan Calhanoglu 74                    
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,213
- - -
Friday, December 29
Crotone          0                                        
Napoli           1 Marek Hamsik 17                        
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,000
- - -


