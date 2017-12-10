FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 6-Soccer-Serie A summaries
December 10, 2017 / 1:27 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

UPDATE 6-Soccer-Serie A summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10
AC Milan      2 Giacomo Bonaventura 10,76                  
Bologna       1 Simone Verdi 23                            
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 39,504
- - -
Sassuolo      2 Edoardo Goldaniga 49, Matteo Politano 61   
Missed penalty: Alessandro Matri 89
Crotone       1 Francesco Acerbi 66og                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 6,000
- - -
Napoli        0                                            
Fiorentina    0                                            
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Udinese       2 Antonin Barak 5, Kevin Lasagna 41          
Benevento     0                                            
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,000
- - -
SPAL          2 Alberto Paloschi 86, Mirko Antenucci 88pen 
Verona        2 Alessio Cerci 55pen, Martin Caceres 69     
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,851
- - -
Chievo Verona 0                                            
AS Roma       0                                            
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,000
- - -
Saturday, December 9
Juventus      0                                            
Inter Milan   0                                            
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,418
- - -
Cagliari      2 Diego Farias 56, Leonardo Pavoletti 60     
Sampdoria     2 Fabio Quagliarella 11,19                   
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 13,424
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Monday, December 11  
Genoa                v Atalanta Bergamo (1800)  
Lazio                v Torino           (2000)

