UPDATE 6-Soccer-Serie A summaries

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, December 10 AC Milan 2 Giacomo Bonaventura 10,76 Bologna 1 Simone Verdi 23 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 39,504 - - - Sassuolo 2 Edoardo Goldaniga 49, Matteo Politano 61 Missed penalty: Alessandro Matri 89 Crotone 1 Francesco Acerbi 66og Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 6,000 - - - Napoli 0 Fiorentina 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,000 - - - Udinese 2 Antonin Barak 5, Kevin Lasagna 41 Benevento 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,000 - - - SPAL 2 Alberto Paloschi 86, Mirko Antenucci 88pen Verona 2 Alessio Cerci 55pen, Martin Caceres 69 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,851 - - - Chievo Verona 0 AS Roma 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,000 - - - Saturday, December 9 Juventus 0 Inter Milan 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,418 - - - Cagliari 2 Diego Farias 56, Leonardo Pavoletti 60 Sampdoria 2 Fabio Quagliarella 11,19 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 13,424 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 11 Genoa v Atalanta Bergamo (1800) Lazio v Torino (2000)