January 22, 2018 / 4:47 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Bids for Italy's Serie A soccer TV rights did not reach minimum amount - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The bids received in the auction to broadcast Italy’s Serie A soccer matches for the 2018-2021 seasons did not reach the minimum amount required, a source told Reuters on Monday.

The bids for the various packages amounted to a total of just under 800 million euros, below the 1.05 billion euro minimum threshold set for the auction, the source added.

Private talks to assign the different lots are now being considered, the person said.

A previous tender had failed given that Italian private broadcaster Mediaset had deserted the auction and the offers put forward by the remaining operators did not reach the minimum amount required.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak

