January 26, 2018 / 4:53 PM / 3 days ago

Bids for TV rights to Italy's Serie A matches fail to reach minimum in private sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The offers for rights to broadcast Italy’s Serie A soccer matches for the 2018-2021 seasons received in a private sale on Friday totaled 830 million euros, below a minimum threshold set for the deal, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Italy’s soccer authorities have set a minimum threshold for the sale at 1.05 billion euros. Three years ago the same rights were sold for 950 million euros.

At the official auction on Monday, the highest bids for the various packages - presented by Italian broadcaster Mediaset and Sky Italia - amounted to just under 800 million euros.

Italy’s Serie A soccer league said in a separate statement that the procedure has been concluded with no packages assigned.

$1 = 0.8048 euros Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Paola Arosio and Crispian Balmer

