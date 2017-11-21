FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SOCCER-Udinese fire coach Delneri after home loss to Cagliari
November 21, 2017 / 11:41 AM / a day ago

SOCCER-Udinese fire coach Delneri after home loss to Cagliari

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Udinese have fired coach Luigi Delneri after a 1-0 home loss to Cagliari on Sunday, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Udinese are fourteenth in the standings after losing eight out of 12 league games so far this season, including a 6-2 loss at home to Juventus.

The 67-year-old Delneri joined the Udine-based club in October 2016 on a one-year contract which was later renewed for one more year. The club finished thirteenth last season.

Former Pescara coach Massimo Oddo was expected to replace Delneri, Italian media reported. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Clare Fallon)

